Unmanned library opens

A student uses an automatic book borrowing and returning machine at Thailand's first unmanned library, the Chula UltimateX Library. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand's first unmanned library, Chula UltimateX Library, is now open at Chulalongkorn University.

With support from Kasikornbank, Chula UltimateX Library is part of the university's CU NEX project.

Located on the 2nd and M2 floors of the Chaloem Rajakumari 60 Building (Chamchuri 10), the library is equipped with a remote facility management system and automatic machines that allow users to access library services remotely via smart phones or other communication devices.

Amorn Petsom, an associate professor and director of the Office of Academic Resources, said Chula UltimateX Library is home to a wealth of resources from the faculties located nearby, such as the Faculty of Applied Health Sciences, the Faculty of Sports Science, the Faculty of Nursing and the Graduate School.

The unmanned library can save costs and provide flexible operating hours for students, said the director. Users can contact the library via communication programs which enable them to submit inquiries and obtain replies through an online platform. The technology also allows staff to operate internal lighting and air-conditioners and run security checks of the library using an internet connection.

The library is open to the public. The launch took place on Thursday.