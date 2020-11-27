Rare clouded leopard seen in Si Sa Ket

The rare clouded leopard photographed by a camera trap installed on Phanom Dong Rak mountain in Khun Han district, Si Sa Ket, from Nov 1-24. (Photo: 9th Conservation Area Administration Office)

A clouded leopard, an endangered species, has been seen for the first time in about 20 years on Phanom Dong Rak mountain in Si Sa Ket province, a senior conservation official said on Friday.

Chaiwat Limlikhit-aksorn, director of the 9th Conservation Area Administration Office, said a camera trap installed on the mountain from Nov 1-24 had filmed a lone clouded leopard.

It was the first sighting of the endangered wild cat on the mountain for about 20 years.

He said the sighting was a tribute to park rangers' efforts to rehabilitate food and water sources for wildlife, and intensified patrols against poaching.

Mr Chaiwat said these efforts helped increase the population of wildlife in general, which in turn attracted predators.

Park officials first saw smaller predators returning to the area, such as foxes, dholes and leopard cats.

"Today in the Phanom Dong Rak Wildlife Sanctuary there is a clouded leopard, which is a medium-sized predator," Mr Chaiwat said.

Rare sightings of the endangered nocturnal cat have been reported in Thailand, including in Kaeng Krachan National Park, Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary, Khao Sok National Park and Khao Yai National Park.