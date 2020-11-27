19 more Covid-19 cases

Inbound tourists leave the passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport, heading for buses to their quarantine facilities. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Nineteen new cases of Covid-19 infection were reported on Friday, all quarantined arrivals and 14 of them Thais, raising the total to 3,961.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the new cases came from 11 countries.

Four were from Saudi Arabia. Three of them were Thai students - boys aged 5 and 10 and a girl aged 12, and the fourth a Thai woman teacher, 40.

Three cases were from the United States - Thai men aged 30 and 75 and an American man aged 61.

Two were Indian nationals arriving from India, both men - a company employee aged 32, and an engineer, 40.

Two cases were from Germany - Thai women aged 26 and 52.

Two others were from the Republic of Georgia - a Thai masseuse, 30, and Thai businesswoman aged 37.

The six other cases were arrivals from the United Kingdom (a Thai businesswoman, 27), Luxemburg (a 30-year-old Thai chef), Sweden (a 31-year-old Thai masseuse), Italy (a 42-year-old Italian male programmer), Oman (a 69-year-old Omani male businessman), and Poland (a 41-year-old Thai man).

Of the total 3,961 cases, 3,790 or 95.6% had recovered, including two new discharges over the previous 24 hours, and 111 were in hospital, the CCSA reported. The death toll remained unchanged at 60.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 540,802 over 24 hours to 61.30 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 10,953 to 1.44 million. The US had the most cases at 13.25 million, up 108,063.