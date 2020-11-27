Electric-boat service starts on Bangkok canal

One of the new electric passenger boats departs from Hua Lumphong Railway Station Pier on Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

An electric passenger boat service started operating on Bangkok's Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem on Friday morning.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha launched the service at Hua Lamphong Railway Station Pier, and was a passenger on the first boat along the five-kilometre route to Thewarat Market Pier.

The service is oprated by Krungthep Thanakhom Co, a subsidiary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. Its seven electric fibreglass boats can each carry 30 passengers, with provision for one wheelchair.

The boats can run for four hours per charge, at 10-15 kilometres per hour. They each have a solar roof to help power the motor and lamps and are equipped with a tracking system and security surveillance cameras.

Gen Prayut said the service conforms with the government's policy to promote clean energy.

The e-boats operate from 6am-7pm, with a boat departing every 15 minutes. The fare was set at 10 baht, but passengers can travel for free for the first six months of the service.