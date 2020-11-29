Four Narathiwat districts hit by flooding

NARATHIWAT: A total of 41 villages in four districts of this southern province have been hit by flooding, affecting 3,621 households, the provincial flood monitoring centre reported on Sunday.

Following continuous rain in the area, Kolok and Bang Nara streams had overflowed to hit two tambons in Chanae, three in Rangae, three in Cho Airong and four in Bacho districts, flooding altogether 41 villages with 3,621 households.

However, there had been no evacuations of villagers from the flood-hit villages and only one house was partially damaged. Damage made on farmland was being assessed.

The Narathiwat disaster response centre had prepared flat-bottom boats and sand bags for distribution to flood-hit areas.

All district chiefs had been instructed to closely follow up the situation to ensure safety in life and property of the people.