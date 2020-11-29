Five killed, four injured in pickup-SUV clash

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Five members of a family, including one boy and two girls, were killed and four men injured in a violent clash between a pickup and a sport utility vehicle in Non Daeng district on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at about 6.40am between kilometres 127-128 on Mitrapap highway near Ban Krok village of tambon Yao Yai, north of Nakhon Ratchasima town.

Anuwat Onnual, 28, the driver of the Isuzu pickup, told police that he and two other male passengers were on a return trip to Bangkok after unloading meat balls in Nong Khai province.

While passing Non Daeng district, he lost control of the pickup, causing it to swerve across the highway median and collide head-on with an oncoming Toyota SUV which was running in an opposite direction. Mr Anuwat admitted to falling asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident.

Five people in the SUV were killed. They were a boy, 5, two girls, 3 and 11, a 30-year-old woman who was the drive and another woman, about 35. Two men who were also travelling in the SUV were seriously injured.

The two other men who were travelling in the pick-up were also injured.

The injured were separately admitted to Khong, Sida and Non Daeng hospitals, which are located along the Mitrapap highway.

Police said all seven people travelling in the SUV were of the same family. Their identities were not immediately available.

A police investigation was underway.