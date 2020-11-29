Disease Control deputy chief dies in Sing Buri running event

Atsadang Ruay-ajin, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control. (Department of Disease Control photo)

SING BURI: Atsadang Ruay-ajin, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), collapsed while taking part in a mini-marathon event in this central province and died later in hospital on Sunday morning, according to media reports. He was 59.

The province's 4th Mini- and Half-Marathon was held at the Bang Rachan Memorial Park in Bang Rachan district on Sunday morning.

Dr Atsadang collapsed during the run and lost consciousness, media reported, citing a press release from the provincial public health office.

Doctors provided him with first-aid treatment on the spot before rushing him to the Khai Bang Rachan Hospital at 6am. There, doctors tried to save his life by performing CPR on him for one hour and fifteen minutes and used a defibrillator on him five times, but he did not respond.

Dr Atsadang was pronounced dead at 7.15am.

Details about his funeral were not immediately available.