Thailand logs 11 new Covid imports Sunday
Thailand
General

Thailand logs 11 new Covid imports Sunday

published : 29 Nov 2020 at 13:47

writer: Online reporters

James Teague, president of AstraZeneca in Thailand, attends a signing ceremony for the agreement for Thailand to purchase AstraZeneca's potential Covid-19 vaccine at Government House in Bangkok on Friday. (AFP file photo)
James Teague, president of AstraZeneca in Thailand, attends a signing ceremony for the agreement for Thailand to purchase AstraZeneca's potential Covid-19 vaccine at Government House in Bangkok on Friday. (AFP file photo)

The government recorded eleven new imported cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday for an accumulated total in Thailand of 3,977. No new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, a shopping mall and a bar in Chiang Mai remained closed while anxious officials tested more than 300 people for Covid-19 after an infected Thai woman feared to be a superspreader sneaked across the border in Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai.

-- More to follow --

