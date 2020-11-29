Thailand logs 11 new Covid imports Sunday
published : 29 Nov 2020 at 13:47
writer: Online reporters
The government recorded eleven new imported cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday for an accumulated total in Thailand of 3,977. No new deaths were reported.
Meanwhile, a shopping mall and a bar in Chiang Mai remained closed while anxious officials tested more than 300 people for Covid-19 after an infected Thai woman feared to be a superspreader sneaked across the border in Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai.
