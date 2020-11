2 returnees from Myanmar among 21 new Covid cases

published : 30 Nov 2020 at 11:52 writer: Online Reporters

A soldier from the Naresuan task force stands guard on the Thai side of the border with Myanmar in tambon Tha Sai Luad, Mae Sot district, Tak province. The border patrol has been stepped up to prevent security threats and a possible spread of Covid-19 through illegal crossings. (Bangkok Post file photo) Thailand on Monday added 21 new imported coronavirus cases, including two Thai women returning from Myanmar, bringing the total to 3,998. No new deaths were reported. -- More to follow --

