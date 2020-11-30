Obec gives nod for casual attire in all schools

But concession is only for first day of new term

A banner reading dressing casual outfits to school is hung on a pedestrian bridge at Uruphong intersection on Monday. (Photo from @BadStudent_ Twitter account)

The Office of Basic Education Commission (Obec) has instructed all schools to not prohibit students to wear casual outfits to school on the first day of the second term.

Obec secretary-general Amporn Pinasa said students should be allowed to don casual attire on Tuesday as students going to school to study is the best thing that could happen to society.

However, Mr Amporn said that school dress codes will still apply, and each school will be required to inform parents of their respective dress codes.

The move was announced after “Bad Students”, a group of students pushing for education reforms, called on students to wear casual outfits on the first day of the new school term, as part of a wider civil disobedience campaign.

“Bad Students” also supports the three demands sought by anti-government protesters — the removal of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a new constitution and reforms to the monarchy — as well as reforms to the education system. Their latest rally took place on Nov 21 beneath the Siam BTS skytrain station.

The group is known to have members in many schools, including Samsen Wittayalai, Triam Udom Suksa, Suankularb Wittiyalai Rangsit, Benjamarachalai, Chonratsadorn Umrung, Horwang and Khon Kaen Wittayayon schools.

Mr Amporn said that Obec believes the Education Ministry’s regulation on student uniforms does not violate student rights.

Instead, he said, compliance with such regulations will help students develop discipline, so they can be responsible for themselves and in society.

“If the students insist on wearing casual outfits to school, a committee will be set up to consider this matter,” said the secretary-general, adding the Education Ministry has already begun reviewing the school uniform rule.

Samsen Wittayalai School director Bunyaphon Phothiwatthanat said students have the right to express themselves, but schools under the Education Ministry are bound by its rules.

“If students wear casual outfits to school, we may talk to them, but won’t reprimand them,” he said.