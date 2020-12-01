Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Alert after poisonous octopus found at market
Thailand
General

Alert after poisonous octopus found at market

published : 1 Dec 2020 at 04:13

newspaper section: News

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

A highly-poisonous blue ringed octopus found at a market in Pathum Tani.  Department of Marine and Coastal Resources photo
A highly-poisonous blue ringed octopus found at a market in Pathum Tani.  Department of Marine and Coastal Resources photo

Consumers and seafood vendors have been told to be careful when buying octopus after a highly-poisonous blue-ringed version of the animal was found at a street market in Pathum Thani.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources issued the warning after being told about grilled blue-ringed octopus being sold at a night market on Sunday. The blue-ringed octopus contains a dangerous poison that cannot be destroyed by cooking and for which there is no antidote.

Sumana Khachornwattanakul, director of the Marine and Coastal Resources Research & Development Institute, said the woman who found the octopus and alerted the department was not sure if it was the poisonous type.

"The woman who bought it said it was among grilled seafood also being sold," said Ms Sumana. "The blue-ringed octopus is sometimes found in seafood markets and restaurants and vendors aren't aware it is poisonous."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Tiger cubs seized, park suspected of smuggling

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) on Monday impounded five tiger cubs suspected of being illegally smuggled from a private zoo in Mukdahan.

07:22
Thailand

Transport Ministry to digitise toll payments

The Transport Ministry has launched a mobile app to digitise toll-gate payments.

07:11
Thailand

Phuket goes on alert after Covid scares

Phuket: Authorities are stepping up measures to help prevent an outbreak of Covid-19 on the resort island following reports of Thai returnees bypassing border checkpoints to re-enter the country without going into quarantine.

07:09