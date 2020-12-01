Transport Ministry to digitise toll payments

The Transport Ministry has launched a mobile app to digitise toll-gate payments.

Motorists can download the app, M-Flow, and register their details from Tuesday.

The ministry will in January start a trial scheme to remove the toll-gate barrier at the Thap Chang Toll Gate, Motorway 9, on Bangkok's Outer Ring Road.

The app will act as a prepaid medium so when drivers pass the gate, the app will link to their account and charge them accordingly.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said yesterday that officials were considering an overhaul of toll booth payments and in future might introduce a postpaid system, in which drivers can pay with credit cards.

Such a system would allow for all toll booths to be removed and drivers charged later, said Mr Saksayam.

Mr Saksayam said the pilot scheme is the first step in the ministry's plan to remove all toll-gate barriers by 2024.

"We are in the process of discussing and improving the system. We have picked best practices for toll booth management from other countries," the minister added.

The ministry has discussed with the Department of Highways and Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) to improve digital platforms linking cars and toll gates.

The ministry aims to extend the pilot project to Chatu Chot, Sukhaphiban 5-1 and Ram Intra toll-gates by the middle of next year.

Mr Saksayam said the ministry has set a goal to remove barriers at all toll gates on the Chalong Rat Expressway by January 2022 and the Sri Rat Outer Ring Road expressway later that year.

He said the new payment system would be installed at other elevated tollways across the country starting from 2024.

The ministry is also in discussions over the issue with the Royal Thai Police, which enforces traffic laws on highways and tollways.

It is also asking the RTP to share the revenue it makes from traffic fines to fund the project.