Flooding in Songkhla, Phatthalung

Pedestrians cross a flooded street in Muang district of Songkhla following heavy rain on Monday night. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Heavy rain on Monday night caused new flooding in many parts of the southern provinces of Songkhla and Phatthalung.

In Songkhla, Nam Krachai five-way junction - which connects Muang, Hat Yai, Chana and Singha Nakhon districts - at Moo 2 village in tambon Phawong, Muang district, was about 40 centimetres under water on Tuesday morning.

The old Kanchanawanich road to Hat Yai, in particular, was impassable. Many cars were left stalled in the water along the road.

The heavy flooding caused Songkhla municipality to close six schools and all nurseries under its jurisdiction for one day for the children's safety.

Many parts of the municipal area were inundated, with Tao-it community and downtown Songkhla hit hardest.

In Phatthalung, water levels rose in many districts, particularly at Ban Dan Lod in tambon Khuan Saothong municipality of Tamot district. In some places the water was waist high.

The meteorological centre for the South's eastern coast forecast heavy to very heavy rain in many areas along the eastern coast from Tuesday to Friday due to the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and a low pressure wedge in the lower South China Sea moving westward onto upper Malaysia.

Heavy to very heavy rain was forecast for Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, heavy to very heavy rain was forcast to continue in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala andNarathiwat.