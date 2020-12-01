Covid cases from 4 countries lift total past 4,000

Passengers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday, and head for quarantine. (Photo: Dusida Worrachaddejchai)

A seven-month-old Russian boy was among 10 new cases of novel coronavirus infection reported on Tuesday, quarantined arrivals from four countries, raising the total to 4,008, with no new deaths.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the new Covid-19 cases were from the United States (3), Sudan (1), Russia (4) and Pakistan (2).

The cases from the US were a 23-year-old American woman teacher, a 63-year-old Thai woman and a 65-year-old Thai man, both self-employed. The American arrived on Nov 27, went to an alternative quarantine facility and tested positive for Covid-19 disease that day, but was asymtomatic.

Both Thais arrived on Nov 28 and tested positive that day. They had no symptoms.

The case from Sudan was a 50-year-old Thai housewife who arrived on Nov 24. She tested positive on Nov 29, and was asymptomatic.

The four cases from Russia were all Russian nationals, They were a 39-year-old male diver, a seven-month-old boy, a 29-year-old businessman and 28-year-old self-employed woman. They arrived on Nov 23 on the same flight as a previously confirmed case and were quarantined. On Nov 28, all tested positive, but were asymptomatic.

The two cases from Pakistan were a 32-year-old Pakistani engineer, and a 30-year-old Pakistani housewife. They arrived on Nov 15 and were quarantined. The woman's virus infection was detected on Nov 27 and the man's on Nov 29. Both were asymptomatic.

Of the 4,008 people diagnosed with Covid-19, 3,811 (95%) have recovered, including eight discharged from hospitals over the previous 24 hours, and 137 people remain in hospitals. The death toll remains at 60, the CCSA said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 496, 245 over the previous 24 hours to 63.58 million. The worldwide death toll soared by 8,291 to 1.47 million.

The US had the most cases at 13.91 million, up 161, 568, followed by India with 9.46 million, up 31,179. Thailand ranked 151st.



