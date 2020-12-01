No Covid-19 lockdown for Chiang Mai, says governor

Chiang Mai governor Charoensit Sanguansat, standing third from right, visits a Covid-19 checkpoint on the road between Doi Saket and Chiang Mai on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Phanumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Chiang Mai remains on high alert but no lockdown is planned following the recent discovery of new Covid-19 infections, provincial governor Charoenrit Sanguansat said on Tuesday.

Mr Charoenrit gave the assurance during an early morning visit to boost moral at a checkpoint on a road between Chiang Mai city and Doi Saket district.

He said that after Chiang Mai registered its 42nd Covid-19 case, a woman who had returned from Myanmar without going through quarantine, health officials began an intense effort to track down people who had been in close contact with her.

They had managed to locate almost all of them, including the three people thought to be at highest risk of infection. They had been brought into the Covid-19 screening and control process, the governor said.

All people travelling to Chiang Mai were now subject to tight screening at Covid-19 checkpoints, especially on roads from Doi Saket and Mae Ai districts.

Mr Charoenrit said no new announcements were pending, with no plan to put Chiang Mai in lockdown at this stage. Many people had asked about this, he added.

However, the city had been placed on high alert. All people were asked to wear face masks and strictly follow health guidelines, he said.