Diesel discounts on offer to cut PM2.5s

Environment minister Varawut Silpa-archa. (File photo)

Environment minister Varawut Silpa-archa on Tuesday reached an agreement with the Federation of Thai Industries to give discounts for diesel engine maintenance services, the government's latest effort to bring down PM2.5 levels.

The discount came into immediate effect.

Owners of cars which have been on the road for at least seven years will be entitled to a discount of 20-30% — it is 50% for cars over 15 years old — when they take their vehicles to service centres for basic jobs such as an engine lube change or replacement of air filters. Owners of vehicles more than 20 years old will also be entitled to discounts on spare parts of 20-50%.

Companies that are taking part in the project include Toyota, Mitsubishi, Isuzu, Nissan, Ford, Hino and Suzuki, according to Suwat Supakandechakul, secretary of the Federation's Automotive Industry Club.

Mr Varawut said ageing diesel cars were a major source of PM2.5 particles, so encouraging regular maintenance could help reduce pollution. Thailand has no laws to phase out old cars.