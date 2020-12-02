18 new Covid-19 cases

Disease control officials stand ready to test people in Chiang Mai province for Covid-19, at royally-sponsored mobile test units, on Monday. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

The government on Wednesday reported 18 new cases of novel coronavirus infection among arrivals from 11 countries, mostly Thai returnees.

They included five coming from Switzerland and three from Myanmar, and raised the total number of cases to 4,026.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the cases from Switzerland were all Thais - a male programmer, 31, a female student, 27, a 66-year-old housewife and two other women, both aged 56. They were quarantined in Chon Buri province.

The three cases from Myanmar ere also Thai returnees - female and male company employees aged 43 and 44, and a woman, 25, who worked at an entertainment venue and was the only one who had sneaked into the country through a natural crossing. All three were admitted to Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in Chiang Rai province.

Two other cases were Thai returnees from Japan - a 24-year-old male freelancer and a 29-year-old woman farm worker They were quarantined in Chon Buri.

The eight others came from Egypt, Germany, Israel, Kuwait, Sudan, Sweden, Turkey and the United States.

They were an Egyptian language teacher, 44, a Thai woman, 24, a Thai man, 31, a Thai male construction worker, 53, a Sudanese woman, 57, a Thai housewife, 32, another Thai woman, 56, and a Thai male retiree, 69.

All the new cases arrived between Nov 16 and 30 and were asymptomatic.

Of the 4,026 local cases in total, 3,822 (94.9%) have recovered, including 11 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 144 were in hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 60, the CCSA said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 576,938 over the 24 hours to 64.19 million. The worldwide death toll was up 11,887 to 1.49 million. The US had the most cases at 14.11 million, up 182,172, and the most deaths at 276,976, up 2,611.