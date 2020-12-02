Nakhon Si Thammarat hard-hit by flooding

Pedestrians wade across one of the many flooded roads in Nakhon Si Thammarat Municipality, after six days of heavy rain. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Six days of heavy rain has caused widespreading flooding in this southern province, affecting hundreds of communities and large areas of farmland.

Governor Kraisorn Wisitwong said on Wednesday he had instructed the provincial disaster and mitigation office to closely monitor the situation and provide quick assistance to affected people.

He said flooding had hit 351 villages in 15 districts - Cha Uat, Chulabhorn, Thung Song, Muang, Phra Phrom, Ron Phibun, Tha Sala, Phipun, Nabon, Lan Saka, Sichon, Chalerm Phra Kiat, Chian Yai, Nop Phitam and Khanom - affecting 16,709 households with 47,939 people.

Eight houses, one in Nabon and seven in Tha Sala district, had been damaged.

A total of 291,156 rai of farmland had been flooded. Damage on fish farms and livestock was being assessed.

Nakhon Si Thammarat airport was open for services as usual. However, travellers were advised to leave home early for the airport as many roads were flooded.

On Wednesday morning, a one-kilometre section of the Nakhon Si Thammarat-Thung Song road at Moo 1 village in tambon Thai Samphao, Phra Phrom district, was 70-100 centimetres under water and impassable to all vehicles.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat Municipality, many communities were flooded. Pattanakarn Khukhwang, the city's main road, was flooded for about two kilometres.



