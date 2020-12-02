Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Flooding halts southern trains
Thailand
General

Flooding halts southern trains

published : 2 Dec 2020 at 17:50

writer: Online Reporters

A landslide blocks the southern line between Ron Phibun and Chong Khao stations in Ron Phibun district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Wednesday. (Photo: SRT)
A landslide blocks the southern line between Ron Phibun and Chong Khao stations in Ron Phibun district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Wednesday. (Photo: SRT)

Flooding caused by several days of heavy rain has forced the cancellation of some southern train services, and others are stopping short of their destinations.

The State Railway of Thailand said on Wednesday that 12 train services were affected because of water on the tracks and at railway stations.

Four express services were cancelled on Wednesday - trains 31,32, 37 and 38 to and from Hat Yai and Sungai Kolok stations. Rapid trains to and from Sungai Kolok were also suspended.

The SRT changed the final destination of two express services -Trains 83, 84, 85 and 86 to and from Trang and Nakhon Si Thammarat. They instead started or endedat Thung Song station.

Rapid trains to and from Kan Tang station were halting at Thung Song.

Passengers were being taken to final destinations by bus from Thung Song.

downpour caused a landslide between Phibun and Chong Khao stations in Ron Pibul district in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Wednesday.

Some sectors of the southern track in Thung Song were also flooded.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Joshua Wong defiant as he is jailed over 13 months

HONG KONG: Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists, was jailed on Wednesday for more than 13 months over an unlawful anti-government rally in 2019, the toughest and most high-profile sentence for an opposition figure this year.

18:29
Business

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

Grab Holdings Inc and Gojek have made substantial progress in working out a deal to combine their businesses in what would be the biggest internet merger in Southeast Asia, according to people with knowledge of the talks.

18:12
Thailand

Flooding halts southern trains

Flooding caused by several days of heavy rain has forced the cancellation of some southern train services, and others are stopping short of their destinations.

17:50