Flooding halts southern trains

A landslide blocks the southern line between Ron Phibun and Chong Khao stations in Ron Phibun district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Wednesday. (Photo: SRT)

Flooding caused by several days of heavy rain has forced the cancellation of some southern train services, and others are stopping short of their destinations.

The State Railway of Thailand said on Wednesday that 12 train services were affected because of water on the tracks and at railway stations.

Four express services were cancelled on Wednesday - trains 31,32, 37 and 38 to and from Hat Yai and Sungai Kolok stations. Rapid trains to and from Sungai Kolok were also suspended.

The SRT changed the final destination of two express services -Trains 83, 84, 85 and 86 to and from Trang and Nakhon Si Thammarat. They instead started or endedat Thung Song station.

Rapid trains to and from Kan Tang station were halting at Thung Song.

Passengers were being taken to final destinations by bus from Thung Song.

A downpour caused a landslide between Phibun and Chong Khao stations in Ron Pibul district in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Wednesday.

Some sectors of the southern track in Thung Song were also flooded.