13 new Covid-19 cases

Arriving passengers leave the terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport. Quarantined arrivals made up half of the new Covid-19 cases announced on Thursday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government on Thursday reported 13 new cases of novel coronavirus disease, arrivals from six countries and illegal returnees from Myanmar, raising the total to 4,039.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Covid-19 infections were confirmed in six Thai women who sneaked back from Myanmar late last month, and in quarantined arrivals from India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Sweden and the United States.

The six Thai returnees, aged 21-36, had worked at entertainment places in Myanmar's Tachilek border town.

Two new cases from the Netherlands are Thai women aged 42 and 49 who were quarantined in Bangkok and Chon Buri.

Another is a man from India, a petrochemical worker who is in quarantine in Bangkok. Another is from the US - a Thai waitress, 31, who is in quarantine in Bangkok.

The patient from Mexico is a Thai seamstress, 46, who is in quarantine in Chon Buri province.

The case from Sweden is an Egyptian woman doctor, 32, who is in quarantine in Bangkok.

And the other is a Pakistani man, 37, who is a company employee. He is quarantined in Samut Prakan province.

Of the total 4,039 cases in the country, 3,832 (94.8%) have recovered, including 10 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 147 others are in hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 60, the CCSA said.

Meanwhile, global Covid-19 cases rose by 634,524 over the previous 24 hours to 64.83 million. The worldwide death toll increased by 12,372 to 1.50 million. The US had the most cases at 14.31 million, up 203,427.