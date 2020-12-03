Chiang Rai reports another local case

A 28-year-old Chiang Rai man close to a woman in Phayao who got infected with Covid-19 after returning from Myanmar’s Tachilek town has tested positive for the coronavirus disease and become a new local infection case.

Chiang Rai public health chief Thotsathep Boonthong on Thursday evening confirmed the new Covid-19 infection.

Dr Thosathep presented a timeline of the new local case, a 28-year-old man.

On Nov 28, three friends, all of whom were later found infected and received treatment in Phayao and Chiang Mai provinces, came to his room in Chiang Rai around 1pm after returning from Tachilek. They stayed overnight with him. In the evening of that day, the man went to work at a restaurant as usual.

Next morning, he and the three friends stayed in the room.

Around 5pm, they went to Farm Festival at Singha Park and stayed there until 11pm. They later visited a nightspot in Chiang Rai province and stayed there until 5am of the next day.

On Nov 30, the four people left for Chiang Mai by private car around noon.

On Dec 1, he returned to Chiang Rai by public transport around 8am. In the evening, he went to work at the restaurant as usual.

On Dec 2, he learned that his Phayao friend got infected with Covid-19. He then took a Covid test at a private hospital and the result showed he tested positive. He later sought treatment at a public hospital in Chiang Rai.

The patient was a close friend of the infected 28-year-old native of Phayao province who worked at the 1G1 Hotel entertainment venue in Tachilek.