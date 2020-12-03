Silpakorn students unearth human skeleton

LOP BURI: Archaeology students unearthed an ancient human skeleton thought to be around 3,000 years old at Wat Phu Noi in Ban Mi district on Thursday.

Students from Silpakorn University first discovered the skeleton after ancient artefacts were found earlier at the temple's excavation site by an archaeological team from Italy.

The excavation was jointly conducted by 130 students, teachers and researchers from the university.

The student team had been digging in four pits at the site for 16 days before they stumbled on the skull and arms of the skeleton. The find is expected to reveal a perfectly preserved skeleton estimated to be around 3,000 years old.

Korakot Boonlop, who supervises the team, said the discovery allows for a study of community life in the past. The archaeological site may also be connected to discoveries made at nearby sites.

Phra Sophanaphathanakhun, an abbot of the temple, said the temple will designate the site as a source of information for historical study as well as a tourist site.