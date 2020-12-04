More illegal migrants arrested in Kanchanaburi

Officials arrest illegal migrants from Myanmar in a sugarcane plantation in tambon Jorakay Phueak of Dan Makham Tia district, Kanchanaburi, on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Local officials arrested five illegal Myanmar migrants and a Thai trafficker as they were sneaking into the country in Muang district on Thursday.

Acting on tipoff, officials were waiting for the group at Ban Huay Nam Khao in tambon Ban Kao, which borders Myanmar.

On Thursday afternoon they signalled a silver Isuzu pickup truck registered in Kanchanaburi to pull over for a search, but it sped away.

With police in pursuit, the pickup was stopped by a road block at a sugarcane plantation in Moo 9 village of Dan Makham Tia district about 3pm. The five people in the truck, four Myanmar naionals and the Thai driver, were arrested.

Later. a patrol caught another Myanmar migrant in the plantation. Six others remained at large.

Patrols have been tightened along the border against illegal crossers, to prevent them bringing Covid-19 into the country from Myanmar.