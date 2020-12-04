Online liquor sales banned from Dec 7

Members of Alcohol Watch gather at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province in June, demanding a ban on online sales of alcoholic beverages. They argued there was no guarantee that individuals ordering the booze were not minors. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

A ban on online sales of alcoholic beverages takes effect on Monday, with violators liable to fines and prison terms.

Dr Niphon Chinanonwet, director of the Office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee, said on Friday the Dec 7 prohibition, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, was a response to increasing online sales of alcoholic beverages by both small and large vendors.

The regulation was not intended to block advertising channels of small vendors.

It was aimed at tackling direct invitations for consumers to buy alcoholic beverages through online social media, such as websites, Facebook and the Line app, he said.

The regulation would not affect sales at shops where consumers make electronic payments, he said.

Pol Col Siriwat Deepor, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said offenders would be liable to up to six months in prison and/or a fine of 10,000 baht.