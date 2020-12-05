King donates aid to flood victims

At least 13 die in southern disaster

A bridge crossing the Tha Di canal in Lan Saka district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, has collapsed due to major flooding that has ravaged the province since Wednesday. Nakhon Si Thammarat Facebook page

His Majesty the King has donated 10,000 relief bags to flood victims in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, where at least 13 people have died in recent flooding.

The province is considered the worst hit in the South.

More than 300,000 households in 90 districts in 11 southern provinces have been affected by flooding, Col Sirichan Ngathong, deputy spokeswoman for the army, said on Friday.

The provinces are Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, she said.

Close to 600 soldiers from the 4th Army and seven military mobile medical teams have been deployed to help flood victims in the South, Col Sirichan added.

Also, seven royally sponsored mobile kitchens have been dispatched to affected areas to help feed flood victims, she said.

However, the overall flood situation in the southern region has begun to improve.

Nakhon Si Thammarat on Friday saw several main transport routes reopen as floodwater began receding, a source said.

Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital, previously considered a flood-prone location, on Friday resumed normal services, while the main road from the inner city to the provincial airport reopened after days of being submerged, said the source.

Nakhon Si Thammarat has recorded a high number of deaths in this flooding, said Kraison Wisitwong, the provincial governor.

The province was attempting to speed up the draining of floodwater into the Gulf of Thailand, but had little success as tides remained high as of Friday, he said.

Another source said the southern floods have also badly hit six out of 15 districts in neighbouring Surat Thani province.

Flat-bottomed boats were being sent to help evacuate children and the elderly, and deliver supplies to victims left stranded in several areas, the source added.

More than 18,802 households in over 700 villages and communities in the 15 districts were affected by floods, said the source.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is due to visit flood victims in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday, according to a Government House source.