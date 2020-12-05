People exposed to infected Phichit woman test negative

Results in from 135 of 580 people being tested by provincial health workers

People who came into contact with a 25-year-old woman found to have Covid-19 after she returned from Myanmar go to Phichit Hospital for tests on Thursday. (Photo by Sitthipoj Kebui)

More than 130 people who came into contact with a 25-year-old woman who was found to have Covid-19 after returning from a hotel in the Myanmar border town of Tachilek have tested negative, health officials said on Saturday.

Phichit public health chief Kamol Kanyaprasit said a total of 580 people in high- and moderate-risk groups underwent Covid-19 tests. Results for 135 people were negative and the remaining test results are being awaited.

The 25-year-old infected woman had sneaked across the border on Nov 28 through a natural trail in Chiang Rai with a friend from Bangkok, who later tested positive. The woman then travelled back to her home province of Phichit. She subsequently visited two local pubs, Bird Bar and Crocodile Rock Pub, with friends. The pubs were closed for further checks after the woman tested positive on Tuesday.

Some schools in Phichit suspended classes from Dec 3-6 as a preventive measure, Thai media reported.