9 returnees from Myanmar among 14 Covid cases Monday

FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) meet an arriving international flight passenger before her transfer to a hotel for the compulsory 14-day Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ), to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan on Nov 16, 2020. (AFP)

The government on Monday recorded 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including nine Thais who reentered the country from Myanmar, for an accumulated total of 4,107 since the outbreak began. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 60.

