Pickups collide, 1 killed, 4 injured

Damage is seen to one of two pickups that collided head-on in Tha Maka district of Kanchanaburi on Monday. (Photo by Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A Myanmar migrant worker was killed and four others injured when two pickups collided head-on in Tha Maka district early Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at about 2.40am on the old Saeng Chuto road in front of the Khung Nam resort at Moo 3 village in tambon Ta Khram En.

The two vehicles were badly damaged.

Rescue workers from the Miracle of Life Foundation arrived shortly after the accident. They provided first-aid treatment for four Myanmar migrant workers who were thrown out of the first pickup onto the road by the impact, leaving them seriously injured. The migrants worked at a factory producing auto electrical appliances in Tha Muang district.

The rescuers used a hydraulic jack to force open the other pick-up and extracted the driver, Tawinthorn Sara, 30, from Kanchanaburi's Ma Kham Tia district, who was also seriously injured.

All five of the injured were admitted to Makarak Hospital. One of the Myanmar workers died at the hospital.

Police were investigating to determine the cause of accident.