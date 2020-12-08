Policeman shot dead in Pattani
published : 8 Dec 2020 at 10:23
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
PATTANI: A police officer was shot dead by a man riding pillon on a motorcycle in Khok Pho district on Monday night, police said.
The attack occurred about 8.10pm at Moo 2 village, near Khok Pho Hospital, in tambon Ma Krut.
Pol Lt Veerasak Sanporn, 54, deputy chief inspector at Khok Pho police station, was riding his motorcycle along a road in the village. He was followed by another motorycle carrying two people in women's clothes.
One of them opened fire at Pol Lt Veerasak with a pistol, hitting him in the head and killing him instantly as his motorcycle crashed onto the road.
The two attackers took his .357 handgun before fleeing.
Police were investigating.