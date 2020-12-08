Activists 'Mind', 'Por', 7 others hear lese majeste charges

Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon, co-leader of the Mahanakorn for Democracy Group, and 8 other demonstrators report to police at Thung Mahamek police station in Bangkok on Tuesday to acknowledge lese majeste charges in connection with the Germany embassy rally in October. (Supplied photo via Wassayos Ngamkham)

Pro-democracy activists Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon, Korakot "Por'' Saengyenphan and seven others reported to Thung Mahamek police on Tuesday to hear lese majeste charges arising from the Oct 26 rally outside German embassy.

Ms Patsaravalee, 25, co-leader of the Mahanakorn for Democracy Group, Mr Korakot, 28, co-leader of the New Democracy Movement Group, and their co-accused arrived at Thung Mahamek police station around 9.30am. They reported to Pol Col Pithak Sutthikul, chief of the station.

The nine were accompanied by Supanat Boonsod from the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Centre. They were charged with violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code in remarks made during the German embassy rally on Oct 26.

A large crowd marched to the Germany embassy on the evening of Oct 26 to ask Berlin to look into whether His Majesty the King had violated German sovereignty by exercising his power on German soil.

Mr Supanat said some of the nine accused were earlier summonsed to acknowledge sedition charges under Section 116 of the Criminal Code. On Tuesday, more demonstrators were issued with summonses on sedition charges, the lawyer said.

All would deny the charges and they were expected to be freed without having to make a court appearance, he said.

A source said four political activists -- Chonlathit Chotsawat, Ms Benja Apan, Watcharakorn Chaikaew and Nawat Liangwattana -- had reported to police on Nov 5 to acknowledge sedition charges.