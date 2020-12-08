Senators hit back at US criticisms

Thai senators have hit back at a group their US counterparts who called on Thailand last week to uphold democracy and human rights in the wake of the government's handling of recent mass protests.

The Senate’s three standing committees on foreign affairs, political development and human rights, liberties and consumer protection, held a media briefing on Tuesday in response to the comments from the US senators.

"The Senate committees are concerned about the issue because the comments and proposals from the US senators are based on incorrect information, which could lead to further divisions in Thailand," senator Pikulkaew Krairiksh, chairwoman of the foreign affairs committee said.

"This could also have an adverse impact on relations between the two countries which have lasted for almost 200 years," she said

The three Senate committees maintained that Thailand was committed to a constitutional monarchy and giving priority to human rights and freedoms, she said.

Even though democracy took a back seat in 2014, the country was determined to solve problems stemming from widespread corruption in the political system which has led to the crisis in this country, Ms Pikulkaew said.

While there are calls for the constitution to be scrapped, the charter in fact keeps intact key principles that guarantee the rights and liberties of the people, she said. Its enactment paved the way for last year's general election and those who failed to come to power have criticised it for being undemocratic. Efforts have also been made to stir up people to join street protests against the government, she added.

Even though the charter guarantees the right to public assembly, the demonstrators have violated the law. Some protesters have ill-intent against the highest institution in the country, Ms Pikulkaew alleged.