25 new Covid cases, all quarantined

A masked commuter cleans his hands with alcohol gel at Chatuchak subway station in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The government reported 25 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, quarantined arrivals from nine countries, including seven from Myanmar and six from Switzerland, raising the total to 4,151.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said that the other cases were from Kuwait, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Turkey and the United States.

The cases from Myanmar are seven Thai women, aged 25-35, who worked at entertainment places in Tachilek border town. They returned last Friday and tested positive on day 2 after their arrival. Four of them were asymptomatic and others reported loss of sense of smell and aches, sore throats and fever.

All of them were receiving treatment in Chiang Rai province.

The six cases from Switzerland are five Thai women - an accountant aged 46, businesswoman aged, 50, and three housewives aged 52, 60 and 67 - and a Swiss man, 53.

Three cases are tourists arriving from South Korea - a South Korean man, 44, and boy aged 8 years, and a Japanese woman, 43.

Two cases from Kuwait are Kuwaiti women aged 31 and 71. The eldest had been diagnosed with Covid-19 in October.

The two cases from Turkey are Libyan nationals - a boy, 4, and a woman, 32, who had a connecting flight in Indonesia.

Two cases from the US are both Thai women - a surgical assistant, 59, and a student, 18.

A case from Russia is a Russian male diving instructor, 31. The case from Sweden is a Thai woman vendor, 52, and from Singapore a Thai seaman, 27.

Of the total 4,151 cases to date in the country, 3,880 (93%) had recovered, including six discharged over the past 24 hours, and 211 were in hospitals, the CCSA said. The death toll was unchanged at 60.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 584,388 over the past 24 hours to 68.56 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 11,714 to 1.56 million. The US had the most cases at 15.59 million, up 208,121.