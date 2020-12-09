Bangkok nurses' Covid infection contained

The coronavirus infection of five nurses in Bangkok began with one of them catching it at an alternative state quarantine facility and then passing it to four colleagues outside, and it has been contained, the Disease Control Department reported on Wednesday.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director general of communicable diseases, said the first nurse infected was a 25-year-old woman who worked at an alternative state quarantine facility from Nov 24 to 27. She fell sick on Nov 29, with a runny nose and excessive phlegm.

She had taken the body temperatures of a family of three, arrivals from overseas in 14-day quarantine who were later confirmed infected with the Covid-19 virus.

"Measuring body temperatures requires being in close contact, thus risking infection," Dr Sophon said.

The nurse later transmitted the virus to four colleagues outside the quarantine facility and outside their working hours. She had a meal with two of the four other nurses later found infected, he said.

Three of the four were women, aged 26, 32 and 40, and the fourth a male nurse aged 27.

Dr Sophon said 280 at-risk people who had been in contact with the five nurses were tested, and all were negative.

He said 745 staff at the five nurses' hospitals also tested negative.