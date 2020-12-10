Mahidol ranks 62nd in eco-friendly unis

Remains in top tier for fifth year running

Mahidol University

Mahidol University this year is rated 62nd on a list of the world's most environmental-friendly campuses and the most eco-friendly campus in Thailand, according to the "UI Green Metric World University Ranking".

Mahidol University at Salaya Campus was one of 912 universities around the world that were appraised this year, along with another 36 Thai universities.

The university scored 7,875 points, which made it the greenest campus in Thailand, according to Banchong Mahaisavariya, president of Mahidol University.

"The UI Green Metric World University Ranking announced its year 2020 assessment on Wednesday via the University of Indonesia, which has conducted this annual assessment since 2011," Prof Banchong said.

The assessment is based on the performance of universities using six criteria: setting and infrastructure; energy and climate change; waste management; water consumption; transportation; and education and research.

As in previous years, the world's most environmentally friendly campus is Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands that received a score of 9,150.

Assoc Prof Kitikorn Chamorndusit, vice-president for Environment and Sustainable Development at Mahidol University, said he had urged Thai universities to pay more attention to improving environmental performance on campuses.

There are five Thai universities ranking in the top 100.

The other four universities are Kasetsart University (73rd, with a score of 7,775 points), King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi (81st, 7,675), Dhurakij Pundit University (82nd, 7,675), and Siam University (93rd, 7,575).

Mahidol University has been ranked in the top 100 tier for the last five years. Last year, the university claimed 75th place, 89th in year 2018, 86th in 2017 and 70th in year 2016.

Mahidol University initiated a campaign to make its campuses environmentally friendly and sustainable in 2009.