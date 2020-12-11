Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Baby jumbo Chabakaew dies in park
Thailand
General

Baby jumbo Chabakaew dies in park

published : 11 Dec 2020 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Popular baby elephant Chabakaew died on Wednesday at the Phu Wua Wildlife Sanctuary in Bueng Kan province. (Photo from @DnpReport Twitter)
Popular baby elephant Chabakaew died on Wednesday at the Phu Wua Wildlife Sanctuary in Bueng Kan province. (Photo from @DnpReport Twitter)

Chabakaew, a baby elephant saved after falling into a septic tank last year and taken care of by park officials, died on Wednesday at the Phu Wua Wildlife Sanctuary in Bueng Kan province.

Wanchai Chariyasetthachoke, director of Protected Areas Regional Office 10 (Udon Thani), said veterinarians of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation are performing an autopsy on the elephant.

They suspect the calf may have died from Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV), or bad bacteria in its digestive system.

Mr Wanchai said the disease may have been caused by two factors, rapid fluctuations in the weather since the onset of the cool season this month and the elephant's weak immune system.

The change in temperature during the day may have led to the elephant to develop stress.

Since early this month, temperatures in the sanctuary have fallen dramatically to 12-14C in the morning before rising to more than 30C in the afternoon. The elephant may have had trouble coping.

The calf got lost from his mother and fell into a septic tank in a village near the forest in April last year.

After it was rescued it was placed in an elephant conservation centre where it received immediate treatment before being brought to the sanctuary to recover and be looked after.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Rally chiefs vow to get lese majeste law the chop

Anti-government protest leaders vowed to drum up public support for their call for the revocation of the lese majeste law.

06:33
Business

Bug spread delays Thai Airways flight reboot plan

Thai Airways International (THAI) has delayed resuming domestic flights to Chiang Mai and Phuket from Dec 25 to Jan 1, the airline announced on Twitter.

06:00
Business

Smartphone sales dip 7.6%

Local smartphone sales fell 7.6% year-on-year to 4.7 million units in the third quarter, in line with a crucial drop in the global market, pressured by economic woes and concerns about the next wave of the pandemic, says global research and advisory firm Gartner.

05:33