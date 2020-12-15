Chiang Mai declared safe to visit, no Covid lockdown

Dr Kittipan Chalom, assistant to the chief of the public health office of Chiang Mai, declares the province is safe from the novel coronavirus. (Photo: Phanumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: The Covid-19 situation is under control, there will be no lockdown and it is safe to visit Chiang Mai, a senior provincial health official said on Tuesday.

The assurance was given by Kittipan Chalom, an assistant to the head of the provincial public health office.

Neighbouring border province Chiang Rai gave the same assurance to intending visitors on Monday.

Speaking at the provincial public relations centre, Dr Kittipan said that since Nov 26 there had been five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the province, and all of them were people infected outside the country.

All had been treated in negative pressure zones at Nakornping Hospital.

Three of the patients under treatment at the hospital had already recovered. After testing negative they were placed in quarantine, in line with the Public Health Ministry's guidelines, to ensure they could not spread the virus. They were also found to have produced antibodies to the virus.

The three would be released from the hospital on Tuesday, Dr Kittipan said.

Of the 1,670 people who had been in close contact with them, all had tested negative for Covid-19. Of those considered at high risk, 88 had been released after being quarantined for 14 days.

There were seven others who were also categorised as high risk. Three of them were placed in a state quarantine facility, and due for release on Wednesday, and the four others were in home quarantine until Dec 20, he said.

The disease control committee of Chiang Mai had tested 2,292 workers at 148 entertainment venues in Chiang Mai, from Dec 4-11. All were negative.

Tourists could rest assured that Chiang Mai was safe to visit. The province would not be put into lockdown.

Visitors could feel secure in going to any destination, as the provincial disease control committee had stringent health measures in place, Dr Kittipun said.