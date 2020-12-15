Section
Overtaking-pickup crashes, driver killed
Thailand
General

Overtaking-pickup crashes, driver killed

published : 15 Dec 2020 at 11:45

writer: Chinnawat Singha

The crashed pickup at the scene of the fatal accident on the ring road in Muang district, Phitsanulok, on Monday night. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)
The crashed pickup at the scene of the fatal accident on the ring road in Muang district, Phitsanulok, on Monday night. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: The driver was killled when his pickup ran off the road and hit a tree while overtaking another vehicle at high speed in Muang district on Monday night, police said.

The crash occurred about 8.20pm near Moo 1 village in tambon Ban Krang on the Phitsanulok town ring road, in front of the main gate of Pibulsongkram Rajabhat University.

Recordings from the dashboard and rear cameras of another car on the ring road showed the pickup overtook it at high speed, then ran off the road and into the tree, police said.

The driver, Manit Pornsawat, 49, was thrown out of the vehicle and killed. The front of the pickup was smashed in.

Manit's body was taken to Naresuan University Hospital for post-mortem examination. 

