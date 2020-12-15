6-month-old British boy among 9 new Covid imports Tuesday

Thai and foreign passengers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Monday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Tuesday recorded nine new Covid-19 cases, all quarantined foreigners who flew in from seven countries, including a six-month-old baby boy.

The new infections raised the accumulated total in Thailand to 4,246 since the start of the outbreak. No new deaths were reported.

Two of the arrivals came from Switzerland, two from the United States and one each from Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, Romania, the Netherlands and Qatar, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The case from the UK was a six-month-old British baby boy who arrived on Dec 6 and was in a state quarantine facility in Bangkok when he tested positive for the virus on Dec 11. No information about whom he was travelling with was immediately available.

The two cases who flew in from Switzerland were a 50-year-old Swiss government official and a 57-year-old Swiss woman.

The two arrivals from the US were a 52-year-old American woman and a 60-year-old American man, a company employee.

The case from Romania was a 42-year-old Romanian company executive, while the arrival from Ethiopia was a 30-year-old Ethiopian pharmacist.

The case from the Netherlands was a 44-year-old Dutch woman employed at a museum. Another Dutch national, a 38-year-old male DJ, flew in from Qatar.

All nine new cases tested positive for the novel coronavirus while in alternative state quarantine facilities in Bangkok.

Of the 4,246 people diagnosed with Covid-19, 3,949 people (93.01%) have recovered including 9 discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 237 people remain in hospitals. The death toll remains at 60, said the CCSA.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 528,307 over the previous 24 hours to 73.18 million. The worldwide death toll soared by 8,961 to 1.62 million.

The US had the most cases at 16.94 million, up 198,647, followed by India with 9.90 million, up 21,791. Thailand ranked 151st.