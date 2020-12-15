Thais released after Myanmar 'fishing' trip

Twenty Thai tourists detained by Myanmar authorities last month during a fishing trip on the Andaman Sea for invading the neighbouring country’s territorial waters were released on Tuesday without charge and returned to Thailand.

The two Thai and two Myanmar crew members of the fishing boat who lead the fishing trip remain detained and have been charged with illegally operating in the neighbouring country's waters, said the source.

Ranong provincial governor Somkiat Sisanet said the 20 tourists were immediately sent into state quarantine upon arrival.

The fishing boat, identified as the Polarisawan, took the group out the ocean excursion on Nov 8 when it was raided by Myanmar naval officials and all the 20 tourists and four crew members were detained and taken to a naval base in Zadetkyi Island.

The tourists were later taken to a hotel in Kawthaung where they have been staying for the past month, during which time Thai authorities have been attempting to get them off the hook by arguing that the incursion into Myanmar waters was accidental.

The group were taken by Myanmar naval authorities back to Ranong on Tuesday, said the source.