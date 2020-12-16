Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Khao Kho concert cancelled on Covid-19 fears
Thailand
General

Khao Kho concert cancelled on Covid-19 fears

published : 16 Dec 2020 at 10:40

writer: Sunthorn Kongwarakom

A poster for the Bao Khao Kho concert, planned for Jan 15 at Birdland Resort in Khao Kho, Phetchabun. It has been cancelled.
A poster for the Bao Khao Kho concert, planned for Jan 15 at Birdland Resort in Khao Kho, Phetchabun. It has been cancelled.

PHETCHABUN: The Bao Khao Kho concert next month, featuring Carabao and other bands, has been cancelled out of Covid-19 concerns, the Birdland Resort announced on its webpage.

The concert was planned for Jan 15 at the Birdland Resort at Moo 2 village in tambon Thung Samo of Khao Kho district.

Adisak Akana, alias "Phuyai Bird", the owner of Birdland Resort, said organisers had decided to cancel the event for fear they would not be able to conform with measures dictated by the Public Health Ministry to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, particularly the social distancing rule.

Wuthichai Rojanathipayarak, chairman of the Phetchabun Travel Association, a co-organiser, said that in the fallout from the Big Mountain Music Festival fiasco at Khao Yai he had received advice from several respected people, voicing concerns about Covid-19.

He raised this matter for discussion with other organisers and they appeared uncertain whether the measures prepared for the event would be effective enough to control the open air music fans. 

Therefore, the organisers decided to cancel it.

Under the plan, the number of attendees would have been  limited to 5,000. About 4,000 tickets had been sold.

Organisers would gradually refund ticket buyers, he said.

Mr Wuthichai the decision to cancel the event was not thereslt of pressure or orders from anyone.

What happened to the Big Mountain Music Festival - which appeared to be overcrowded and the fans did not properly follow the Covid-19 guidelines on the first day, leading to  organisers being ordered to cancel the second day's show - led to the rethink, not only over health concerns but also the overall economy of the province, he added.

"What if just one person infected with Covid-19 happened to be among the attendees, we would not be able to take responsibility.

"So we decided to cancel the event until the situation has returned to normal, or when the measures to prevent the spread of the virus have been effective," Mr Wuthichai said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

'Penguin' hit with another charge

Protest leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak reported to Samranrat police on Wednesday to acknowledge a police charge of causing damage to public property during a rally at the Democracy Monument on Oct 14.

12:31
Business

Warning over safety as jets return

SYDNEY: Regulators, insurers and experts are warning airlines to take extra care when reactivating planes left in extended storage during the Covid-19 pandemic, citing potential pilot rustiness, maintenance errors and even insect nests blocking key sensors.

12:00
World

Bid to make 'ecocide' a crime gains new momentum

PARIS: Climate change, oil spills, deforestation. The injuries caused to the natural world by states and companies threaten whole ecosystems and imperil the environment that sustains life itself.

11:45