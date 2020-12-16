Man behind Big Mountain music fest apologies for fiasco

Fans flock to Big Mountain Music Festival in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima last weekend. (Photo from Bing Mountain Music Festival)

The organiser of the Big Mountain Music Festival on Wednesday apologised to fans, authorities, the provinces and his colleagues for the abrupt end of the shows.

Yuthana Boonorm posted a Facebook message blaming himself for the premature end of the event on the order of Nakhon Ratchasima health authorities after the organisers failed to enforce strict measures to contain the coronavirus.

"I could not manage everything as planned, especially measures to prevent Covid-19 that should have been more stringent and carried out with better efficiency," he wrote.

He apologised to all concert-goers, authorities, Nakhon Ratchasima residents, musicians and two GMM Grammy Plc executives.

The provincial communicable disease committee of the province filed a complaint with two GMM Grammy executives — Bussaba Duaoruang and Pavit Jittakorn — at Pak Chong police station in Pak Chong district on Monday for violating the Communicable Diseases Act and Emergency Decree, saying their listed company had failed to enforce measures against Covid-19, including keeping patrons apart from each other.

The maximum penalty for the charges is a fine of 100,000 baht and/or a one-year jail term.

GMM Grammy also posted a message on its Facebook page apologising to the province and fans. "The 11th Big Mountain Music Festival is a lesson we and the artists learnt and we promise not tol et the same problem happen in the future," it said.

The fate of Big Mountain prompted another concert to be held on Khao Kho in Phetchabun on Jan 15 to be cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

The two-day Big Mountain shows started on Saturday and ended ahead of the schedule on Sunday when health authorities demanded the closure despite pleas from the organisers.

Yuthana Boonorm, the man behind Big Mountain Music Festival. (Post Today file photo)

GMM Grammy organised the concert but the main man assigned by the company to make the festival happen was Mr Yuthana, better known as "Pa Ted". He is credited with making Big Mountain one of the most popular music festivals in the country.

Mr Yuthana said he would take some time off to ponder his future after failing to bring happiness to the fans. "I should have done it better. I'm very sorry," he wrote.