20 new imported Covid-19 cases

A worker disinfects the ropes of the ring at Rajadamnern boxing stadium in Pomprap Satrupai district, Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Another 20 Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday, quarantined arrivals from 10 countries, raising the total to 4,281.

The Disease Control Department said the new cases were from India (6), the United Kingdom and Switzerland (3 each) and Sweden (2), and one each from France, Germany, Kuwait, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The infected arrivals from India were five Thai men, aged 33-42, and an Indian man, 42.

From the UK, a British man, 60, British girl, 17, and a Thai woman, 36.

The three cases from Switzerland are a Dutchman, 75, and two Thai women, 50 and 73.

The two cases from Sweden are Thai women, aged 20 and 37.

The case from the UAE is a Thai woman, 49, and from the US a Thai woman aged 54.

The patient coming from France is a Thai man, 45, and from Germany, a German man, 79.

The patient from Pakistan is a Pakistani man, 30, and from Kuwait a Thai man, aged 31.

Of the 4,281 total infections, 3,989 (93%) had recovered, including 12 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 232 were in hospitals, the CCSA said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 714,908 over the previous 24 hours to 74.53 million. The worldwide death toll was up 13,446 to 1.65 million.

The US had the most cases at 17.39 million, up 246,996, followed by 9.95 million in India, up 18,164, and 7.04 million in Brazil, up 68,437.