Locals seek row fix before heritage nod

Villagers living in the Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex (KKFC) are petitioning the United Nations to give the government time to resolve a decades-old land dispute in the area before deciding whether to designate it as a World-Heritage site as requested by the state.

The KKFC consists of Kaeng Krachan National Park, Kui Buri National Park, Thai Prachan National Park and Maenam Phachi Wildlife Sanctuary. The complex covers expansive forest areas across Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces.

About 100 residents of Ban Bang Kloi in Kaeng Krachan district of Phetchaburi on Wednesday petitioned Unesco, through the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), saying the government should first sort out land disputes in the area before seeking the listing. The petition was submitted at a seminar on the KKFC World Heritage listing, organised in Nong Ya Plong district of Phetchaburi. In the petition, villagers urged the government to first fulfil a promise made in 1996 to allocate seven rai of land to each of 107 families, saying only two to three rai of land has been given to the families so far.

They also called on the government to allow them to resume the slash-and-burn agricultural practice. Phongsak Tonnamphet, a villager, said the locals had practised such farming methods all their lives. But they were now being forced to adopt a new method, growing cash crops. The government's agricultural promotion programme did not suit the villagers' way of life, Mr Phongsak said. "We aren't against listing the forest. We only want the government to allow communities that existed there for more than a century to take part in the listing bid," he said.

Prayong Doklamyai, an adviser to the People's Movement for a Just Society (P-Move), said the villagers were now viewed as an enemy to the listing attempt. He said the government seeks the KKFC's listing as both natural and cultural World Heritage so the villagers can continue their way of life and culture.