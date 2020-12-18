One local infection among 16 new Covid cases

One new local infection was among 16 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday, raising the total to 4,297.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the local infection was the 67-year-old owner of a stall at the wholesale shrimp market in Samut Sakhon. She was being treated at Samut Sakhon Hospital.

The case was reported on Thursday but not included in the tally until Friday.

The 15 other new cases were among people arriving from India, Myanmar, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

The case from India was a 22-year-old Indian male student. He stayed at an alternative quarantine facility in Bangkok.

There were four Thai women from Myanmar, two aged 25, one aged 36 the other 41. All were quarantined in Chiang Rai.

The case from the Netherlands was a Swiss man, 63. He stayed at an alternative quarantine facility in Bangkok.

There were two cases from Switzerland, a 2-year-old girl and a 61-year-old man, both Swiss nationals. They stayed at a state quarantine facility in Bangkok.

The case from Turkey was a 27-year-old Belarus woman. She stayed at an alternative quarantine facility in Bangkok.

There were five cases from Saudi Arabia, all Thai nationals. They were a 9-year-old boy, girls aged 5 and 10, and two teachers, aged 28 and 29. All were quarantined in Chon Buri.

The case from the UK was a 24-year-old Thai woman working as a fitness trainer. She was quarantined in Bangkok.

Of the 4,297 people diagnosed with Covid-19, 4,005 (93%) have recovered including 16 discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 232 people remain in hospitals, the CCSA said. The death toll remains at 60.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 721,392 over the previous 24 hours to 75.27 million. The worldwide death toll soared by 12,825 to 1.66 million. US had the most cases at 17.62 million, up 230,982. India came second with 9.97 million, up 26,762. Thailand ranked 152nd.