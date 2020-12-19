Samut Sakhon locked down as 548 new cases found

Covid surge detected through testing of migrant workers but most are asymptomatic

Workers spray disinfectant near the shrimp market in Samut Sakhon on Friday, as authorities step up efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus first detected in a shrimp vendor. (Photo from Samut Sakhon Public Relations Office Facebook page)

Samut Sakhon has been put under lockdown for 14 days in the wake of a new surge of more than 500 Covid-19 cases, with a ban on movements in and out of the province.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the 13 local infections intitally reported earlier in the day had surged to 548 following the testing of 1,192 people in the province. Most of them are migrant workers from Myanmar and 90% were asymptomatic.

“While there is a likelihood of finding more infections in crowded foreign communities around the shrimp market, they are low-risk groups because they are working age and healthy,” Dr Opas said at a televised briefing at 9pm Saturday.

Samut Sakhon governor Weerasak Wijitsaengsri said the latest increase in infections was beyond expectations.

The Covid-19 alert level would be elevated until Jan 3, with the Talad Klang King or Central Shrimp Market and Sri Muang dormintory designated as off-limits areas so that disease control operations can be carried out.

Other locations in the province that will be closed temporarily include all kinds of entertainment venues, sports stadiums, boxing stadiums, schools and other educational institutions, tutorial schools, shopping malls, cinemas and spas.

Restaurants that sell alcohol are allowed to sell only takeaway, while convenience stores will be closed between 10pm and 5am, the order said.

The spike in the seafood processing hub just east of Bangkok was the biggest one-day total by far since the pandemic began. As of Saturday morning, the country had reported a cumulative total of 4,331 cases, ranked 152nd in the world.

The outbreak in Samut Sakhon has been linked to the shrimp market where a 67-year-old Thai woman tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

The seafood industry in Samut Sakhon employs thousands of migrant workers from Myanmar. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul suggested on Friday that the infection could have originated in the local migrant community, given that Myanmar has seen a surge in Covid cases since September. As of Friday, the neighbouring country had reported 114,000 infections and 2,400 deaths.

Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Disease Control Department, told a news conference on Saturday night that the new cases were found through testing among migrant workers and that there were more cases at hospitals. Most were asymptomatic, he said.

Just hours before the jump of 500-plus cases was reported, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had said a lockdown was not needed yet but but steps would have to be taken if cases keep rising.

“If the number of cases won’t come down [on Sunday] or the day after and become a cluster with unfound origins, we will choose measures from light to strong to handle it,” said Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin.