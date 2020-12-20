Justice Ministry unveils plan to release 16,000 prisoners

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin

The Justice Ministry is considering whether it can release about 16,000 prisoners who have completed one-third of their jail terms and received royal clemency.

If released they would wear electronic monitoring (EM) bracelets. It is part of a plan to reduce overcrowding in prisons.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin was speaking after the release of Nattawut Saikuar, a leader of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship, and 76 other prisoners on Friday.

The inmates had met conditions set down and were released on parole wearing EM bracelets to allow probation officers to closely monitor their whereabouts outside jail.

Nattawut will wear an EM bracelet until March 29. During this time, he must report to Nonthaburi provincial probation office once a month.

He must also attend probation training, always wear the EM bracelet and not participate in political activities.

However, Mr Somsak said the option would not be available to convicts of severe crimes such as murder, sexual offences, massacres, and drug trafficking.