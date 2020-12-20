Thais take better care of health in 2020: Suan Dusit Poll

Having been heavily affected by various problems in 2020, Thai people have taken better care of their health, according to an opinion survey conducted by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on Dec 12-17 on 1,135 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on health issues after they have been severely affected physically and mentally by economic, social and political problems as well as Covid-19 and PM 2.5 dust.

Asked how they have taken care of their health this year, 68% said they have paid more attention on it; 28.90% said they have paid the same attention on their health as well as before; and, 3.00% said they have taken less care of their health.

Regarding health concern, 67.75% said have become more concerned about it; 28.02% said their concern for this matter is the same as before; and, 4.23% have less concern for it.

On the cost of their healthcare, 59.38% said their expense for healthcare has gone up; 37.97% said their healthcare cost has remained unchanged; and, 2.65% said they have spent less on it.

Asked to mention five special attentions they have paid on for health in 2020, their replies were: self-prevention from Covid-19 (89.48%); nutrition (68.52%); exercise (62.33%); supplementary foods (52.08%); and self-prevention from PM 2.5 dust (47.83%).

Asked in what field of knowledge they want to obtain about health, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer, their answers were: healthcare techniques (71.98%); prevention from Covid-19 (69.69%); prevention from various diseases (62.56%); quality sleep (53.39%) and, how to take care of mental health (46.34%).

Pornphan Buathong, an analyst of Suan Dusit Poll, said the poll result indicates that Thai people have taken more care of their health for wanting to be healthy and not wanting become a burden for other people while their country has been plagued with economic, political and social problems, augmented by Covid-19 and PM 2.5 dust.