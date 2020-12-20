Man found dead in rice field

NAKHON SAWAN: The body of an unidentified man was found lying dead in a rice field in Nong Bua district of this upper central province on Sunday morning.

Pol Capt Pichai Sripraison, a Nong Bua police duty officer, said the discovery was reported to him at about 8am. Police, a doctor from Nong Bua Hospital and a rescue unit were dispatched to the rice field near Moo 2 village in tambon Wang Bo to investigate.

The dead was a Thai man, aged 40-45, wearing only a pair of shorts. His legs were tied by the angkles and hands tied to the back. The neck was wrapped with a piece of loin cloth. He was believed to have died at least seven hours previously.

No identification papers were found on him, except some changes and a lighter.

Sommai Thongthae, 53, the owner of the rice field, told police that he found a sack in the rice field when he arrived in the morning. He opened the sack and found the body inside. He immediately informed the village headman and the police.

Villagers said the dead was not a local man. He might have been killed and put in the sack, which was dumped in the rice field, they said.

Police were investigating.