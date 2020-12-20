Section
Korat on alert for people from Samut Sakhon
Thailand
General

published : 20 Dec 2020 at 11:40

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Workers ride on a pickup truck in Muang district of Samut Sakhon on Sunday after the city was sealed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Korat is taking no chances when it comes to a possible spread of the coronavirus outbreak that began in a seafood market in Samut Sakhon to this northeastern province known as the 'gateway to Isan'.

Local officials in all 32 districts of this northeastern province have been ordered to be on the alert for people who are returning from Samut Sakhon -- and those who had visited the coastal province and returned after Dec 1 -- as they are wanted for health screening, governor Wichien Chantaranothai said on Sunday.

Mr Wichien said all those returning from Samut Sakhon are required to report to community leaders so that they can be screened for Covid-19 to prevent the spread of the virus.

People who had travelled to Samut Sakhon and returned to Nakhon Ratchasima after Dec 1 are also wanted for a health examination, he said.

People, cars and vehicles with cargo are now subject to health screenings at checkpoints.

All seafood markets in the province are also to be examined by health officials, Mr Wichien added.

Samut Sakhon has been put under a lockdown with a curfew imposed from 10pm-5am taking effect from Saturday night until Jan 3 in the wake of a new surge of more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

