Thailand confirms 576 new coronavirus infections
Thailand
General

published : 20 Dec 2020 at 12:00

writer: Reuters

A medical worker performs a nose swab on a migrant worker at a seafood market linked to a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Samut Sakhon province, on Saturday. (Reuters photo)
Thailand confirmed 576 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, including 516 migrant worker cases announced the day before, according to a health ministry statement.

The new cases include 19 locally transmitted cases in Bangkok and in the southwestern province of Samut Sakhon, where the 516 inflections were also found.

All of them were linked to a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, the statement said.

There were also 41 imported cases. 

-- More to follow --


Thailand confirmed 576 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, including 516 migrant worker cases announced the day before, according to a health ministry statement.

